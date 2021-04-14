Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greensill: the collapse threatens to kill off a form of financing that is vital to global economy

By Richard Bruce, Lecturer in Global Supply Chain Management Accounting, University of Sheffield
The recent statement by David Cameron, the former prime minister, about his role as a lobbyist and adviser to insolvent finance company Greensill Capital has caused shock waves in business and government circles since it confirmed that the company was already in financial difficulties at the…


© The Conversation -


