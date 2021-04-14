Tolerance.ca
Knoxville school shooting serves as stark reminder of a familiar – but preventable – threat

By James Densley, Professor of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan State University
Jillian Peterson, Professor of Criminal Justice, Hamline University
The pandemic largely gave America a reprieve from school shootings. Two criminologists say gun violence could return to America's schools worse than before as in-person classes resume.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


