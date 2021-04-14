Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Deprogramming' QAnon followers ignores free will and why they adopted the beliefs in the first place

By Paul Thomas, Chair and Professor of Religious Studies, Radford University
A professor of religious studies argues that describing QAnon followers as brainwashed overlooks their role in accepting and spreading potentially dangerous beliefs.


