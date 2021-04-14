Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is capillary leak syndrome and is it linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine?

By Peter Abel, Senior lecturer in haematology, immunolgy, genetics and evolution, University of Central Lancashire
Following the announcement of a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is now investigating whether the vaccine is linked to a second very rare blood disorder: systemic capillary leak syndrome (SCLS).

To date, five cases


© The Conversation


