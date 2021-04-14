Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How should the British countryside look post-Brexit? We asked the public

By Niki Rust, Environmental Social Scientist, Newcastle University
Share this article
Whatever your stance on Brexit, the UK’s departure from the EU has given the country a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine how its land is managed. When it was still part of the EU, the UK abided by the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which provided subsidies to landowners and farmers based on how much food they produced.

Earlier versions of the CAP contributed to the destruction of large swaths of the EU’s forest…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Campaign to intimidate leading Russian investigative reporter
~ Myanmar: could defecting security forces bring down the military regime?
~ Knoxville school shooting serves as stark reminder of a familiar – but preventable – threat
~ Plants thrive in a complex world by communicating, sharing resources and transforming their environments
~ Trump, defying custom, hasn't given the National Archives records of his speeches at political rallies
~ Compassionate courage moves beyond 'cancel culture' to challenge systemic racism – but it's hard work
~ 'Deprogramming' QAnon followers ignores free will and why they adopted the beliefs in the first place
~ Is magic immoral? It played a role in the development of early Christianity
~ COVID-19 public health messages have been all over the place – but researchers know how to do better
~ What is capillary leak syndrome and is it linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter