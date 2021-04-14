Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renovating your home could ruin your relationship ... but it doesn't have to

By Emily Waugh, Dalla Lana Fellow, University of Toronto
Share this article
Many Canadians have turned to home renovations to find space — both literally and metaphorically — after a year of working, learning, exercising and doing just about everything else from home. As we head into spring and summer, the most popular seasons for home improvement, it’s important for couples to set ground rules before breaking ground.

While more living space, a dedicated home office or upgraded kitchen might ease the strain the pandemic has put on homes and families, the renovation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Campaign to intimidate leading Russian investigative reporter
~ Myanmar: could defecting security forces bring down the military regime?
~ Knoxville school shooting serves as stark reminder of a familiar – but preventable – threat
~ Plants thrive in a complex world by communicating, sharing resources and transforming their environments
~ Trump, defying custom, hasn't given the National Archives records of his speeches at political rallies
~ Compassionate courage moves beyond 'cancel culture' to challenge systemic racism – but it's hard work
~ 'Deprogramming' QAnon followers ignores free will and why they adopted the beliefs in the first place
~ Is magic immoral? It played a role in the development of early Christianity
~ COVID-19 public health messages have been all over the place – but researchers know how to do better
~ What is capillary leak syndrome and is it linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter