Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Male fertility: how everyday chemicals are destroying sperm counts in humans and animals

By Alex Ford, Professor of Biology, University of Portsmouth
Gary Hutchison, Professor of Toxicology and Dean of Applied Sciences, Edinburgh Napier University
Within just a few generations, human sperm counts may decline to levels below those considered adequate for fertility. That’s the alarming claim made in epidemiologist Shanna Swan’s new book, “Countdown”, which assembles a raft of evidence to show that the sperm count of western men has plunged by over 50% in less than 40 years.

That means men reading this article will on average have half the sperm count of their grandfathers. And, if the data is extrapolated…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


