Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mixture of rules makes it hard to manage pastoralist conflict in Ghana

By Dennis Penu, PhD Research Fellow, International Institute of Social Studies
Share this article
Conflicts between nomadic livestock farmers (pastoralists) and crop farmers are common social problems reported in every sub-region in Africa. These problems even existed before some states gained independence. They are common in communities where both groups of farmers live together, or when the moving herds arrive and feed in farming communities.

The African Union estimates that about 268 million pastoralists live in Africa.

Usually, the conflicts are over the use of natural resources such as agricultural…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Campaign to intimidate leading Russian investigative reporter
~ Myanmar: could defecting security forces bring down the military regime?
~ Knoxville school shooting serves as stark reminder of a familiar – but preventable – threat
~ Plants thrive in a complex world by communicating, sharing resources and transforming their environments
~ Trump, defying custom, hasn't given the National Archives records of his speeches at political rallies
~ Compassionate courage moves beyond 'cancel culture' to challenge systemic racism – but it's hard work
~ 'Deprogramming' QAnon followers ignores free will and why they adopted the beliefs in the first place
~ Is magic immoral? It played a role in the development of early Christianity
~ COVID-19 public health messages have been all over the place – but researchers know how to do better
~ What is capillary leak syndrome and is it linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter