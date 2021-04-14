Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chechen Asylum Seeker Deported to Russia Arbitrarily Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Magomed Gadaev, 37, an asylum seeker from Chechnya and key witness in a high-profile torture case against Chechnya’s leadership, was abducted by Chechen security officials on April 11, two days after his deportation from France to Russia. Click to expand Image Magomed Gadaev pictured in Paris, France.  © Private France expelled Gadaev on April 9, despite a ruling by the national asylum court recognizing that he could come to harm if deported to Russia and asking the authorities to ensure he not be sent back. Border guards at the Moscow airport held Gadaev for 12 hours before allowing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong: Daily newspaper The Epoch Times ransacked again
~ RSF urges Swedish judicial authorities to reverse Dawit Isaak decision
~ Scott Morrison won't say 'sorry' to Holgate but 'regrets' the hurt
~ Cameroon: Wave of Arrests, Abuse Against LGBT People
~ Mexico: Online Free Speech at Risk
~ Australia: Act on Indigenous Deaths in Custody
~ RSF asks French police to protect Breton reporter, investigate threat to her life
~ Is it the adenovirus vaccine technology, used by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, causing blood clots? There's no evidence yet
~ The discovery of the lost city of 'the Dazzling Aten' will offer vital clues about domestic and urban life in Ancient Egypt
~ Archaeology sheds light on the persistence of Muslim cuisine after the Catholic conquest of Granada
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter