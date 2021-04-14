Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Wave of Arrests, Abuse Against LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Njeuken Loic (known as “Shakiro”) and Mouthe Roland (known as “Patricia”), two transgender women, in a Douala prison. © Private, Douala, Cameroon, March 2021 (Nairobi) – Cameroonian security forces have arbitrarily arrested, beaten, or threatened at least 24 people, including a 17-year-old boy, for alleged consensual same-sex conduct or gender nonconformity, since February 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. At least one of them was forced to undergo an HIV test and anal examination. Based on Human Rights Watch’s monitoring and discussions with Cameroonian nongovernmental…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong: Daily newspaper The Epoch Times ransacked again
~ RSF urges Swedish judicial authorities to reverse Dawit Isaak decision
~ Scott Morrison won't say 'sorry' to Holgate but 'regrets' the hurt
~ Mexico: Online Free Speech at Risk
~ Australia: Act on Indigenous Deaths in Custody
~ RSF asks French police to protect Breton reporter, investigate threat to her life
~ Is it the adenovirus vaccine technology, used by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, causing blood clots? There's no evidence yet
~ The discovery of the lost city of 'the Dazzling Aten' will offer vital clues about domestic and urban life in Ancient Egypt
~ Archaeology sheds light on the persistence of Muslim cuisine after the Catholic conquest of Granada
~ Neuralink's monkey can play Pong with its mind. Imagine what humans could do with the same technology
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter