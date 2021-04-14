Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Act on Indigenous Deaths in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Jacinta Miller holds a painting by her brother Stanley, a 19-year-old Noongar man with a mental health condition, who is suspected to have taken his own life in Acacia Prison, Wooroloo, on July 11, 2020. Stanley was a talented artist who had been planning an exhibition of his artwork upon his release. © 2020 Sophie McNeill/Human Rights Watch (Sydney) – The Australian government’s continued failure to address Indigenous deaths in custody tarnishes the country’s rights record and global standing, Human Rights Watch said today. April 15, 2021, is the 30th anniversary…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong: Daily newspaper The Epoch Times ransacked again
~ RSF urges Swedish judicial authorities to reverse Dawit Isaak decision
~ Scott Morrison won't say 'sorry' to Holgate but 'regrets' the hurt
~ Cameroon: Wave of Arrests, Abuse Against LGBT People
~ Mexico: Online Free Speech at Risk
~ RSF asks French police to protect Breton reporter, investigate threat to her life
~ Is it the adenovirus vaccine technology, used by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, causing blood clots? There's no evidence yet
~ The discovery of the lost city of 'the Dazzling Aten' will offer vital clues about domestic and urban life in Ancient Egypt
~ Archaeology sheds light on the persistence of Muslim cuisine after the Catholic conquest of Granada
~ Neuralink's monkey can play Pong with its mind. Imagine what humans could do with the same technology
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter