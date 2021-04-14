Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF asks French police to protect Breton reporter, investigate threat to her life

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and Morgan Large, an investigative reporter in Brittany, in northwestern France, whose car was sabotaged two weeks ago, have jointly filed a judicial complaint requesting an investigation into the threat to her life and calling for her to be given police protection. Large specialises in covering Brittany’s agribusiness.Filed yesterday with the public prosecutor’s office in Saint‑Brieuc, in Brittany’s Côtes d’Armor department, and signed by lawyers Emmanuel Daoud et Maxime Tessier, the complai


© Reporters without borders -


