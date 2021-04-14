Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Neuralink's monkey can play Pong with its mind. Imagine what humans could do with the same technology

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
Elon Musk's brain-machine interface technology could bring humans and computers closer together than ever before, and herald a new frontier in healthcare


© The Conversation -


