Human Rights Observatory

U.S. plans September Afghan troop withdrawal

The Biden administration says it will withdraw its remaining troops in Afghanistan by September 11, 2021 - 20 years after al Qaeda's attack on American soil. Plus, the latest on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.


© Voice of America -


