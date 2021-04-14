Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doctors do not face a greater legal risk if they give AstraZeneca to younger Australians — here's why

By Cameron Stewart, Professor at Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Share this article
Last week, the federal government changed its recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is now the “preferred” jab for adults under 50.

Amid the political fallout and worries about what it means for Australia’s COVID recovery, doctors have expressed concern about their…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Herself a victim of cyberbullying, Lindsey Kukunda fights online violence against women in Uganda
~ Nigeria: Seven years since Chibok, the government fails to protect children
~ The coup that didn't happen in Jordan, by Thierry Meyssan
~ U.S. plans September Afghan troop withdrawal
~ US postpones Afghanistan troop withdrawal in hopes of sustaining peace process: 5 essential reads
~ St. Vincent's La Soufrière blows off more steam on 42nd anniversary of last major eruption
~ Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspension – what this means for you
~ The EU wants a carbon tax on imports – but would it be the climate solution officials expect?
~ Sexual misconduct, abuse of power, adultery and secrecy: What I witnessed in Canada’s military
~ Gluten-free diet is expensive, socially challenging for those with celiac disease and wheat allergy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter