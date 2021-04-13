Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gluten-free diet is expensive, socially challenging for those with celiac disease and wheat allergy

By Natalie Diane Riediger, Assistant Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology, University of Manitoba
Anne Katherine Anderson Waugh, Master's student, Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, University of Manitoba
People with conditions such as celiac disease must follow a gluten-free diet to manage symptoms and health. But avoiding gluten is difficult, costly and linked to nutrition issues and quality of life.


