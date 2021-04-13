Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Less than half of Australian adults know how to identify misinformation online

By Tanya Notley, Senior Lecturer in Digital Media, Western Sydney University
Michael Dezuanni, Associate professor, Creative Industries Faculty, Queensland University of Technology
Simon Chambers, Research Assistant, Western Sydney University
Sora Park, Lead Author of Digital News Report: Australia 2020, Associate Dean of Research, Faculty of Arts & Design, University of Canberra
The first nationally representative survey to investigate the media literacy needs, attitudes and experiences of Australian adults shows they need more help with understanding media.


