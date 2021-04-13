Tolerance.ca
'Your government makes us go': the hidden history of Chinese Australian women at a time of anti-Asian immigration laws

By Kate Bagnall, Senior Lecturer in Humanities, University of Tasmania
Julia T. Martínez, Associate Professor, University of Wollongong
In 1901, there were almost 30,000 Chinese men in Australia but fewer than 500 women. Despite their small numbers, emerging research reveals surprising stories of Chinese Australian women's lives.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


