Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The secret to how Atlantic Canada weathered the COVID-19 storm? Political will

By Rachel McLay, PhD student in Sociology, Dalhousie University
The idea that Atlantic Canada’s pandemic success is due to a 'collective ethic' unique to the region is disingenuous. In fact, government decisions to prioritize human lives explain the success.


