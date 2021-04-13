Tolerance.ca
143,518 US public library workers are keeping their communities informed, connected and engaged – but their jobs may be at risk

By Rachel D. Williams, Assistant Professor of Library and Information Science, Simmons University
Christine D'Arpa, Assistant Professor of Library and Information Sciences, Wayne State University
Noah Lenstra, Assistant Professor of Library and Information Science, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
America’s public library workers have adjusted and expanded their services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to initiating curbside pickup options, they’re doing many things to support their local communities, such as extending free Wi-Fi outside library walls, becoming…


