Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pasha 103: Insights from female breadwinners in South Africa

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
In South Africa, about 6 million households have women as the breadwinners – about 38% of all homes. Many of these women don’t choose to be the primary financial provider but are forced into it by circumstances. And they are over-represented in the poorest paying and most unregulated sectors of the economy, such as service industries, domestic work and informal work. They also earn less than their male counterparts.

In today’s episode of Pasha, Bianca Parry, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of South Africa, discusses her exploratory study of women breadwinners, which she undertook…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


