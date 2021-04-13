Tolerance.ca
Coinbase is listing for US$100 billion on NASDAQ, but you might be better buying bitcoin instead

By Andrew Urquhart, Associate Professor of Finance, ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Coinbase, the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, is going public on April 14. The company will trade under the ticker COIN and list 114,850,769 shares on the NASDAQ with an initial valuation of US$100 billion (£73 billion).

Instead of following the traditional initial public offering (IPO) route, Coinbase plans to post its shares straight on the NASDAQ exchange via a direct listing, a technique pioneered by big names like…


© The Conversation -


