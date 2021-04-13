Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bring Ukrainian Women, Children Home from Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy flies a homemade kite in the foreigners’ section of al-Hol camp in northeast Syria on March 15, 2021.  © 2021 Sam Tarling (Berlin) – Regional authorities in northeast Syria are unlawfully detaining an estimated 40 Ukrainian women and children in inhuman and degrading conditions in camps, Human Rights Watch said today. They are among nearly 43,000 foreigners linked to the extremist armed group Islamic State (also known as ISIS) who are being held by Syrian regional authorities. The majority of the 40 are children, some as young as two. In a March 25, 2021 letter,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


