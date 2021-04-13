Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Closing Camps Won’t Solve Kenya’s Refugee Problem

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An aerial picture shows a section of the Hagadera camp in Dadaab near the Kenya-Somalia border, May 8, 2015. © 2015 Reuters The Kenyan government has again issued an ultimatum to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide a plan and timeline for closing the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps. Though the government has issued these demands before, its new ultimatum has caused anxiety for more than 400,000 Somali, South Sudanese, Congolese, and other refugees, many of whom have never known life outside these camps. When the Kenyan government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Malta: how the rule of law has been challenged by murder and corruption allegations
~ Sadiq Khan is on course for big win – so what do Londoners want from their mayor in a second term?
~ View from The Hill: Christine Holgate presents a compelling story of Morrison's bullying
~ Floating solar farms could cool down lakes threatened by climate change
~ How colonialism transformed foxgloves – and why hummingbirds might be the reason
~ Coinbase is listing for US$100 billion on NASDAQ, but you might be better buying bitcoin instead
~ Bring Ukrainian Women, Children Home from Syria
~ 'A vigorous cold front': why it's been so cold this week, with more on the way
~ What is Novavax, Australia's third COVID vaccine option? And when will we get it?
~ US Defense Secretary in Israel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter