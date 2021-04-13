Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Double trouble: floods and COVID-19 have merged to pose great danger for Timor-Leste

By Mark Quigley, Associate Professor of Earthquake Science, The University of Melbourne
Andrew King, ARC DECRA fellow, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Duffy, Fellow in Structural Geology and Tectonics, The University of Melbourne
Claire Vincent, Lecturer in Atmospheric Science, The University of Melbourne
Ian Rutherfurd, Professor in Geography, The University of Melbourne
Januka Attanayake, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Lisa Palmer, Associate Professor, School of Geography, The University of Melbourne
In flood-ravaged Dili, COVID-19 restrictions were abandoned as the disaster unfolded. But it means an already escalating pandemic situation may spiral out of control.


