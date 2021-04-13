Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not wiped out. Even after the collapse of Greensill, there's time to save Whyalla

By Michael O'Neil, Executive Director, SA Centre for Economic Studies, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Wiping off Whyalla has become something of a macabre sport.

All manner of things have been said to be about to destroy the steelworks town, including (briefly) the 2012-2014 carbon price.

BHP abandoned the steelworks, the harbour and the nearly Middleback Range iron ore mine in 2000 floating it off as a separate company it called OneSteel.

Renamed Arrium,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Defense Secretary in Israel
~ US Defense Secretary in Israel
~ Home prices are climbing alright, but not for the reason you might think
~ Shoeshops, tailors, TV repairs: a photographic homage to Melbourne's vanishing small businesses is a form of time travel
~ Nepali migrant worker goes home after spending 40 years in the Indian prison system
~ Why China's attempts to stifle foreign media criticism are likely to fail
~ Double trouble: floods and COVID-19 have merged to pose great danger for Timor-Leste
~ The Chat: flexible work, emergency responses and more
~ US Defense Secretary in Israel
~ Canada's COVID-19 child-care plan must start with investing in early childhood educators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter