Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Chat: flexible work, emergency responses and more

By Benjamin Clark, Deputy Engagement Editor, The Conversation
Share this article
Our readers contributed much vibrant discussion to The Conversation’s journalism in the past month. Amid a national reckoning on the issue of gender inequality emanating from Canberra, they were particularly engaged with the topic of how women and their partners can be better supported in the workplace.

Our LinkedIn followers discussed gender equality at work


University of Melbourne academics Leah Ruppanner and Jordy Meekes’ recent piece…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Defense Secretary in Israel
~ US Defense Secretary in Israel
~ Home prices are climbing alright, but not for the reason you might think
~ Shoeshops, tailors, TV repairs: a photographic homage to Melbourne's vanishing small businesses is a form of time travel
~ Nepali migrant worker goes home after spending 40 years in the Indian prison system
~ Why China's attempts to stifle foreign media criticism are likely to fail
~ Double trouble: floods and COVID-19 have merged to pose great danger for Timor-Leste
~ Not wiped out. Even after the collapse of Greensill, there's time to save Whyalla
~ US Defense Secretary in Israel
~ Canada's COVID-19 child-care plan must start with investing in early childhood educators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter