Human Rights Observatory

Shoeshops, tailors, TV repairs: a photographic homage to Melbourne's vanishing small businesses is a form of time travel

By Daniel Palmer, Professor, RMIT University
A new book of photographs is a reminder of a slower and simpler way of living — before chain stores, throwaway clothing and online retail.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


