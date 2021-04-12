Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's COVID-19 child-care plan must start with investing in early childhood educators

By Iris Berger, Assistant Professor of Teaching, Education, University of British Columbia
Child care in Canada needs a major overhaul to improve working conditions for educators by increasing pay and investing in training and professional development opportunities.


© The Conversation -


