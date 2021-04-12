COVID-19 has been much harder on those who already had anxiety and financial issues
By Alex Bierman, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Calgary
Laura Upenieks, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Baylor University
Paul Glavin, Associate Professor, Sociology, McMaster University
Scott Schieman, Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Toronto
Canadians who had poor finances and health were more likely to report financial stress across the first several months of the pandemic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 12, 2021