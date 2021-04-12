The One: could DNA tests find our soulmate? We study sex and sexuality — and think the idea is ridiculous
By Andrea Waling, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow in Sex & Sexuality, La Trobe University
Jennifer Power, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow at the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
This Netflix series imagines we all have a DNA-compatible soulmate waiting for us. But while there are companies in the real world matchmaking via DNA, love is more complex than that.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 12, 2021