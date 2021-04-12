Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is a security threat the government keeps ignoring. We'll show up empty handed to yet another global summit

By Cheryl Durrant, Adjunct Associate Professor, UNSW
A new report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute says the federal government has overlooked the national security threats of climate change.


© The Conversation -


