Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How large miners and states stifle local capital and innovation in DR Congo

By Ben Radley, Lecturer in International Development, University of Bath
Sara Geenen, Assistant professor in Globalisation, International Development and Poverty, University of Antwerp
Over the last few decades, African governments have removed restrictions on and privatised their mining industries, attracting significant foreign direct investment. As a result, the continent’s mining industry has become dominated by transnational corporations such as Glencore, AngloAmerican and Barrick…


© The Conversation -


