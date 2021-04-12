Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Write ill of the dead? Obits rarely cross that taboo as they look for the positive in people's lives

By Janice Hume, Professor of Journalism, University of Georgia
Capturing a life accurately and sympathetically is a challenge, more so if it is one that lasts nearly a century.

So when a notable person like the Duke of Edinburgh dies, obituary writers face a quandary: What should be highlighted, softened or even ignored?

News organizations were quick to remember Prince Philip’s long marriage to Queen Elizabeth II and decades of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


