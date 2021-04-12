Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Ireland: the politics behind the riots

By David Mitchell, Assistant Professor in Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation, Trinity College Dublin
Share this article
There is no mystery about the grassroots unionist anger that has led to street violence in Northern Ireland in recent weeks. Telling grassroots communities to be angry has been the political strategy of unionist leaders for decades.

The immediate cause of the unrest was the decision not to seek prosecutions of Sinn Féin representatives for pandemic regulation breaches at a major republican funeral last June.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Shopping anxiety after COVID: a simple piece of tech could help lure customers back to high streets
~ MLB's decision to drop Atlanta highlights the economic power companies can wield over lawmakers – when they choose to
~ What inspired digital nomads to flee America's big cities may spur legions of remote workers to do the same
~ Write ill of the dead? Obits rarely cross that taboo as they look for the positive in people's lives
~ Derek Chauvin trial: 3 questions America needs to ask about seeking racial justice in a court of law
~ Northern Ireland, born of strife 100 years ago, again erupts in political violence
~ How many states and provinces are in the world?
~ Astrocyte cells in the fruit fly brain are an on-off switch that controls when neurons can change and grow
~ Post-COVID recovery plans must centre around care work – here's why
~ Generation Z: when it comes to behaviour, not all digital natives look alike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter