Generation Z: when it comes to behaviour, not all digital natives look alike
By Elodie Gentina, Associate professor, marketing, IÉSEG School of Management
Emma Parry, Professor of Human Resource Management, Cranfield University
Gradually over the past few years, the once-ubiquitous discussions about millennials are being replaced by an interest in the new kids on the block: generation Z – or, to give them a recently assigned alias – “Zoomers”.
According to most reckonings, to be genZ means you were born some time between 1997 and 2012 (although this varies depending on who you listen to – some estimates say the youngest Zoomers were born as late as 2015). GenZ is defined…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 12, 2021