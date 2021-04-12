Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ebb and flow of COVID-19 vaccine support: what social media tells us about Australians and the jab

By Bela Stantic, Professor, Director of Big data and smart analytics lab - IIIS, Griffith University
Rodney Stewart, Professor, Griffith School of Engineering, Griffith University
Sharyn Rundle-Thiele, Professor and Director, Social Marketing @ Griffith, Griffith University
Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout has hit yet another crossroads. Public confidence has wavered following the federal government’s announcement last week that the Pfizer vaccine was the preferred choice for people under age 50.

The advice was based on an extremely low risk of severe blood clots forming in younger recipients of the AstraZeneca…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


