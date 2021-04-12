Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New AstraZeneca advice is a safer path, but it's damaged vaccine confidence. The government must urgently restore it

By Jane E Frawley, NHMRC Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
The challenge now is to address the understandable concerns and prevent them from contaminating the broader public dialogue on COVID-19 vaccination.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The ebb and flow of COVID-19 vaccine support: what social media tells us about Australians and the jab
~ If I could go anywhere: Boughton House, ‘the English Versailles’ and its shimmering treasures
~ Samoa's stunning election result: on the verge of a new ruling party for the first time in 40 years
~ Iran Calls Natanz Blackout ‘Nuclear Terrorism’
~ In Latin America, mental health can only be achieved through collective memory
~ The truth about the Ankara “sofagate, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Iran Calls Natanz Blackout ‘Nuclear Terrorism’
~ Cyclone Seroja last night demolished parts of WA – and our warming world will bring more of the same
~ Australia is failing to recognise an urgent need: recruiting more Chinese-Australians into public service
~ New Zealand’s new housing policy is really just a new tax package — and it’s a shambles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter