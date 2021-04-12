Samoa's stunning election result: on the verge of a new ruling party for the first time in 40 years
By Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni, Associate Professor in Criminology Programme, University of Auckland
Patricia A. O'Brien, Historian, Visiting Fellow in the School of History, Australian National University and Adjunct Professor in the Asian Studies Program, Georgetown University
Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two major parties.
This is a stunning and unexpected electoral rebuke of the ruling party, the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), which has dominated Samoa for four decades.
What are the results so far?
Coming into the election, HRPP held 47 of the 51 seats and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 12, 2021