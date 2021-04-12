Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Samoa's stunning election result: on the verge of a new ruling party for the first time in 40 years

By Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni, Associate Professor in Criminology Programme, University of Auckland
Patricia A. O'Brien, Historian, Visiting Fellow in the School of History, Australian National University and Adjunct Professor in the Asian Studies Program, Georgetown University
Share this article
Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two major parties.

This is a stunning and unexpected electoral rebuke of the ruling party, the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), which has dominated Samoa for four decades.

What are the results so far?


Coming into the election, HRPP held 47 of the 51 seats and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The ebb and flow of COVID-19 vaccine support: what social media tells us about Australians and the jab
~ New AstraZeneca advice is a safer path, but it's damaged vaccine confidence. The government must urgently restore it
~ If I could go anywhere: Boughton House, ‘the English Versailles’ and its shimmering treasures
~ Iran Calls Natanz Blackout ‘Nuclear Terrorism’
~ In Latin America, mental health can only be achieved through collective memory
~ The truth about the Ankara “sofagate, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Iran Calls Natanz Blackout ‘Nuclear Terrorism’
~ Cyclone Seroja last night demolished parts of WA – and our warming world will bring more of the same
~ Australia is failing to recognise an urgent need: recruiting more Chinese-Australians into public service
~ New Zealand’s new housing policy is really just a new tax package — and it’s a shambles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter