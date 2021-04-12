Tolerance.ca
Australia is failing to recognise an urgent need: recruiting more Chinese-Australians into public service

By Yun Jiang, Managing Editor, Australian National University
A powerful and assertive China poses significant policy challenges for Australia. Many of our most pressing policy issues have crucially important China angles, from freedom of speech on university campuses to scientific research collaboration and supply chain management.

Yet, there is a dire lack of policy expertise on China in the public service and few signs this is improving.

The Australian Public Service (APS) has long recognised the importance of Asia expertise generally. However, an independent…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


