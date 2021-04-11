Jewish scholars defend the right to academic freedom on Israel/Palestine
By Abigail B. Bakan, Professor, Department of Social Justice Education, OISE, University of Toronto, University of Toronto
Alejandro I. Paz, Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of Toronto
Anna Zalik, Associate Professor in Environment and Global Geography, York University, Canada
Deborah Cowen, Professor, Geography and Planning, University of Toronto
Canadian Jewish scholars have released a statement to express alarm at attempts to intervene in campus activities relating to Israel and Palestine.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 11, 2021