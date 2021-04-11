Tolerance.ca
Writing from 130 years ago shows we're still dealing with the same anti-Asian racism

By Mary Chapman, Professor of English and Academic Director of the Public Humanities Hub, University of British Columbia
Chinese-Canadian journalist Edith Eaton documented anti-Asian racism in Canada in the late 19th and early 20th century. Over 100 years later, not much has changed.


