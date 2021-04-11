Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine FAQ: Why do the age recommendations keep changing? Does it cause VIPIT blood clots? Is it effective against variants?

By Dr. Alexander Wong, Associate Professor, Infectious Diseases, University of Saskatchewan
Many people have questions about the changing guidelines for the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. Here are some answers from infectious disease specialist Dr. Alexander Wong.

How is the AstraZeneca vaccine different from the other COVID-19 vaccines?


ChADOx1 nCoV-19/AZD1222 (AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, also called the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and COVISHIELD) uses a modified adenovirus “vector” to deliver the genetic code for the SARS-CoV-2 spike…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


