Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African case study sheds light on how vaccine manufacturing can be developed

By David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria
Padmashree Gehl Sampath, Fellow, and Senior Advisor, Global Access in Action Program, Berkman Klein Center, Harvard University
Share this article
African governments, firms and donor agencies should align their efforts to support the local manufacture of vaccines and other health equipment in African countries.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jewish scholars defend the right to academic freedom on Israel/Palestine
~ Writing from 130 years ago shows we're still dealing with the same anti-Asian racism
~ Fact or fiction: Debunking 4 common myths about ticks
~ AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine FAQ: Why do the age recommendations keep changing? Does it cause VIPIT blood clots? Is it effective against variants?
~ Blockchain could play an important role in future agriculture and food security
~ How women are locked out of Nigeria's construction industry
~ Why girls continue to experience violence at South African schools
~ Sexuality education in Ghana's schools: some answers to 'when' and 'what'
~ Archaeology in West Africa could rewrite the textbooks on human evolution
~ Housing affordability is a problem. Here's why super-for-housing isn’t a solution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter