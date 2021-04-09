Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Woman Killed in Scourge of Kyrgyzstan ‘Bride Kidnappings’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People attend a rally for the protection of women's rights in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, protesting the kidnapping and killing of Aizada Kanatbekova, April 8, 2021. The banner reads, "The Authorities are Responsible for Femicide." © 2021 Sputnik, Svetlana Fedotova On April 5, several men abducted 27-year-old Aizada Kanatbayeva in broad daylight in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek. One of them had allegedly been stalking her for months. Two days later, a farmer found Kanatbayeva’s body in a car outside Bishkek. Police confirmed she was strangled to death. They said the body…


© Human Rights Watch -


