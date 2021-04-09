Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Congress Advances Slavery Reparations Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A sculpture of African slaves by Ghanaian artist, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, at the beginning of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. © Dreisen Heath/Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – The US Congress will take a historic step on April 14, 2021 when a congressional committee is to vote on a slavery reparations bill, Human Rights Watch said today. The House Judiciary Committee announced on April 9 its upcoming vote on H.R. 40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act.  H.R. 40 would establish a federal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Too hot, heading south: how climate change may drive one-third of doctors out of the NT
~ Another Woman Killed in Scourge of Kyrgyzstan ‘Bride Kidnappings’
~ Serbian freelancers protest new taxation law that threatens to push thousands into poverty
~ Slander campaign threatens Serbian civil society and independent media
~ Proof of new physics from the muon's magnetic moment? Maybe not, according to a new theoretical calculation
~ Blood clot risks: comparing the AstraZeneca vaccine and the contraceptive pill
~ Macedonians race to buy ‘Euro 2020′ sticker album for local footballers’ collection
~ ‘Our homeland is where the money is': pragmatic citizenship in Tajikistan
~ Americans adopted fewer pets from shelters in 2020 as the supply of rescue animals fell
~ Lil Nas X's dance with the devil evokes tradition of resisting, mocking religious demonization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter