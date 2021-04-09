Pandemic recovery will take more than soaring growth – to fuel a more equitable economy, countries need to measure the well-being of people, too
By Bas van Bavel, Distinguished Professor of Transitions of Economy and Society, Utrecht University
Auke Rijpma, Lecturer in Economic and Social History, Utrecht University
GDP only measures economic growth – not inequality, poverty or unpaid work like elder care. So researchers in the Netherlands developed a new way for governments to see how people are actually doing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 9, 2021