Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic recovery will take more than soaring growth – to fuel a more equitable economy, countries need to measure the well-being of people, too

By Bas van Bavel, Distinguished Professor of Transitions of Economy and Society, Utrecht University
Auke Rijpma, Lecturer in Economic and Social History, Utrecht University
Share this article
GDP only measures economic growth – not inequality, poverty or unpaid work like elder care. So researchers in the Netherlands developed a new way for governments to see how people are actually doing.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Americans adopted fewer pets from shelters in 2020 as the supply of rescue animals fell
~ Lil Nas X's dance with the devil evokes tradition of resisting, mocking religious demonization
~ Planning the best route with multiple destinations is hard even for supercomputers – a new approach breaks a barrier that's stood for nearly half a century
~ New research shows South Africa's levy on sugar-sweetened drinks is having an impact
~ What is mRNA? The messenger molecule that's been in every living cell for billions of years is the key ingredient in some COVID-19 vaccines
~ 'Our ultimate choice is desegregation or disintegration' – recovering the lost words of a jailed civil rights strategist
~ At what age are people usually happiest? New research offers surprising clues
~ 3 ways music educators can help students with autism develop their emotions
~ Viking DNA and the pitfalls of genetic ancestry tests
~ Nikola Tesla: 5G network could realise his dream of wireless electricity, a century after experiments failed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter