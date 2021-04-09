Tolerance.ca
Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Nikola Tesla: 5G network could realise his dream of wireless electricity, a century after experiments failed

By Elena Gaura, Associate Dean for Research, Coventry University
James Peter Brusey, Professor of Computer Science, Coventry University
At the height of his career, the pioneering electrical engineer Nikola Tesla became obsessed with an idea. He theorised that electricity could be transmitted wirelessly through the air at long distances – either via a series of strategically positioned towers, or hopping across a system of suspended balloons.

Things didn’t go to plan, and Tesla’s ambitions for a wireless global electricity supply were never realised. But the theory itself wasn’t disproved: it would have simply…


© The Conversation


