Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pubs are reopening but research shows contact tracing still isn't working – here's how to fix it

By Donia Waseem, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bradford
Joseph Chen, Lecturer/assistant professor in Marketing, Macquarie University
Contact tracing is vital to supporting public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. But rather than providing truthful information, it seems many people lie when asked to provide their contact details. Police officers in Australia, for example, have complained that people have been writing the names “Donald Duck” and “Mickey Mouse” on contact tracing forms.

Governments need to be able to fully trace citizens who have…


© The Conversation


