Scottish election: Alex Salmond's Alba gamble could yet tip scales on second independence referendum

By William McDougall, Lecturer in Politics, Glasgow Caledonian University
The Scottish elections on May 6 are potentially shaping up to have a big impact on the constitutional future of Scotland and the UK. There is little doubt about who the largest party will be after the elections. Despite 14 years in power, the Scottish National Party (SNP) will get there comfortably.

First of all, there are the high ratings of the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, for her handling of the coronavirus. These compare favourably not just to her rivals in…


